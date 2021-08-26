PM Imran Khan to interact with public via telephonic calls on Sunday: Shahbaz Gill

The prime minister has regularly been taking live calls from people to answer their queries in recent months. File photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again interact with the public via telephonic calls on Sunday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said Wednesday.

A Twitter post by the PM's aide said that the premier will speak directly to the citizens of Pakistan and answer their queries in a programme that is to be broadcast live.

The prime minister has regularly been taking live calls from people and answering their queries in recent months.

This will be the sixth time for PM Imran Khan to interact with the public. The last live session by the premier was held earlier this month, on August 1.