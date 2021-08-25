Two cops martyred in Thatta police operation

Four cops including DSP and SHO sustained bullet wounds in the attack. File photo

THATTA: Two cops, including an assistant superintendent level official, embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire between the police party and suspects near Gharo, in Babra, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Thatta Dr Imran Ahmed told Geo News that the crossfire occurred during an operation aimed at arresting suspects nominated in a First Information Report.

He said that the suspects opened fire at the police party led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghulam Rasool Sial and Gharo Station House Officer (SHO) Mumtaz Brohi, which resulted in the injury of six cops including Assistant Superintendent Sakhi Bux and cop Nawaz, who later embraced martyrdom.

The deceased and injured cops, including DSP Sial and SHO Brohi, were evacuated to a nearby hospital in Gharo, he added.

According to the police, the additional police force was sought and the area was cordoned off. However, no arrests could be made as yet.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed grief over the loss of police officials’ lives and said that the culprits will soon be put behind the bars.