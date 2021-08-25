India uncomfortable on Afghanistan situation: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Wednesday said that India is not comfortable with the current situation in Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad today, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the international community on the evolving situation in war-torn Afghanistan in the next 10 to 15 days but did not give further details about it.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Islamabad will not allow the TTP to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan, adding that the border crossings between the two countries are opened.

“Pakistan is not reeling under any pressure of immigrants," he added.

The interior minister, without taking any name, warned that "enemy elements" were adamant on destroying the peace in Balochistan.

"I watched Suhail Shaheen and Zabihullah Mujahid's interviews. They guaranteed that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against any other country in the world," said the minister.

‘Indian consulates in Afghanistan were being used for anti-Pakistan activities’

The minister said that India is hatching conspiracies against Pakistan, adding that the evolving situation in Afghanistan is painful for India to digest.

The minister said India's consulates in Afghanistan were being used for anti-Pakistan activities during Ashraf Ghani's presidency, adding that New Delhi had now tasted defeat after the previous regime had been ousted from power.

The minister also added that New Delhi is involved in conspiracies against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding that Pakistan will not let any ploys against the project succeed.

"No power on earth can undo CPEC," said the interior minister.

Evacuation of foreigners

He said Pakistan was working round the clock to ensure the evacuation of foreigners, journalists and diplomats from Afghanistan.

"As of yesterday, 2,538 people in total have been brought from Afghanistan [to Pakistan] via Kabul airport," he said. "As many as 1,100 people from Torkham border have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan."