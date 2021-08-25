Two more suspects arrested in Lahore rickshaw harassment case





Man jumps onto a qingqi rickshaw in Lahore to harass a woman. Photo: File

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two more suspects in connection with Lahore qingqi rickshaw harassment case.

A video showing a man harassing a woman in a qingqi rickshaw at Lahore's Circular Road on Independence Day went viral on social media and sparked outrage from different sections of society.

CIA Ghaziabad has arrested two more suspects in the case from Nankana Sahib, said Lahore police. Four suspects in total have so far been arrested on charges of harassing the woman.

The police officials said that videos obtained from both suspects have been sent for a forensic analysis.

Man who filmed rickshaw harassment video arrested

Earlier on August 23, Punjab police had arrested the man who filmed the viral video of a woman getting sexually harassed inside a Qingqi rickshaw on Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill had confirmed that the police have arrested the man who had recorded the video and he was being interrogated.

Man jumps onto rickshaw to harass girl



Two women, with a child seated between them at the back of a Qingqi rickshaw at Lahore's Circular Road, could be seen in the video clip. The women were seen to be visibly disturbed at the sight of a couple of motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling, and leering at them.

As the video shows, one man jumped onto the rickshaw, out of nowhere, and forcibly kissed the woman. Startled, she and the woman beside her screamed, but no one intervened.



One of the women took her slipper off and threatened to hit a motorcyclist with it. The woman who was harassed, at one point, was extremely upset and tried to leave the rickshaw in despair but was stopped from doing so by her companion.

Police register case

After the video went viral on social media, a case was registered at the Lari Adda police station on the station house officer's (SHO) complaint, after police were shown a video of the incident.

The FIR estimates 10-12 "morally unrestrained" men on board motorcycles to have harassed two women sitting on board a Qingqi rickshaw, with a child seated in between them.

The case has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter term), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 509 (ii) (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 147 (punishment for rioting), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Female Tiktoker harassment case

Meanwhile, the identity parade of 104 suspects arrested in the Greater Iqbal Park harassment case will take place on August 28.

A Lahore court has ordered the district superintendent to complete arrangements for the identity parade.

TikTok star Ayesha Akram will identify the suspects in Camp Jail on August 28.