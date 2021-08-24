SAPM Waqar Masood resigns over differences with finance minister: sources

SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood

ISLAMABAD: SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood has resigned from his post on Tuesday after developing differences with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Geo News reported.

Sources privy to the development said that the differences between them grew over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Masood wanted the government to implement the IMF conditions as per the money lender's programme while the finance minister was of the view that Pakistan is not able to implement these conditions.

Tarin was in favour of negotiations with the IMF to obtain some relaxation from the money lender. On the other hand, Masood was of the view that his recommendations as SAPM on revenue are being ignored.

He sent his resignation to the prime minister Tuesday, and until it is accepted, will continue to work in his official capacity, the report added. However, Tarin has alleged that Masood is not taking him into confidence on important matters concerning finance.

So far, neither of the two has publicly spoken about the resignation.