Pakistan to receive 3mn doses of Pfizer vaccine this week

File photo

ISLAMABAD: A consignment, containing 3mn doses of Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Pakistan from the United States this week.

According to health department sources, US is set to donate 3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, making it the largest donation of the vaccine to Pakistan.

A large number of Pakistanis working in the Middle East and Europe cannot return to these countries without taking the jabs of vaccines that have been approved by their respective governments.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being used in majority of these nations while Pakistan is mostly inoculating the Chinese vaccines.

This shipment is part of the 10 million doses that the US has allocated to help Pakistan meet its demand of the mRNA vaccine, the officials said, adding that donation is under the international COVAX programme.



Washington had earlier sent 5.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

100,000 Pfizer doses

Earlier on July 21, another consignment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine had reached Islamabad, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed.

According to the spokesperson of the NDMA, the consignment had been handed over to the federal health department.

Pakistan had received more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine through the COVAX facility in May.

