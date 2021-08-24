PM Imran Khan urges international community to support Afghanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo Monday, urging the international community to support the people of Afghanistan.

The Belgian PM called PM Khan and exchanged views on the Afghan crisis and Pakistan’s role in the evacuation of foreign nationals from Kabul.

The Belgian prime minister is the fifth international leader who has called on the Pakistani premier since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Dutch PM Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British PM Boris Johnson, and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen had telephoned him.

In conversation with the Belgian counterpart, the prime minister underscored the importance of engagement by the international community in support of the people of Afghanistan, both to address their humanitarian needs and help in the economic rebuilding of the nation.

He stressed that the safety and security of Afghans and stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan were vital.

The prime minister added that peace and reconciliation and an inclusive political solution would contribute to stabilization efforts. He further underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and for regional stability.

Both prime ministers exchanged views on the ongoing evacuation efforts. The Belgian prime minister thanked PM Khan for Pakistan's help in the evacuation and facilitation of foreign diplomats.

Alexander De Croo also extended an invitation to PM Imran Khan to visit Belgium. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

'Safe evacuation from Afghanistan important'

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had stated that changes are taking place in Afghanistan every day, adding that he had spoken to his Danish, Swedish, Turkish, and Belgian counterparts on the matter.

"Safe evacuations from Afghanistan are important."

The foreign minister had said he spoke to his Saudi counterpart earlier in the day, who had asked him to shift the Kingdom's diplomats from Kabul to Pakistan.

There is pressure on the Kabul airport, but the overall situation in Afghanistan is evolving rapidly, he had said, adding the situation in the country's capital was better.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other institutions have been given access to the monitoring cell established in the Ministry for Interior, he had said.

"The international community should remain in contact with the Afghan Taliban," he had added.