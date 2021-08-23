Police arrest two suspects for allegedly gang raping a mother, daughter in Lahore

Arrested suspects stand handcuffed. Photo Geo News

LAHORE: Amid the incidents of violence against women coming to light back-to-back, another involving the alleged gang-rape of a mother and daughter duo in Chung, Punjab, surfaced as two suspects in the case have been arrested, Geo News reported Monday.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigations Shariq Jamal, the prime suspect, who is a rickshaw driver, is accused in two other rape cases registered in Nawab Town and Haveli Lakha police stations.

The police told Geo News that the case against the offence was registered on the affected woman's complaint, who accused a rickshaw driver and his companion of gang-raping her and her 15-year-old daughter within the vicinity of the Lahore Development Authority Avenue.

The victims, on their way to Lahore from Mailsi, got off at the Thokar Niaz Beg Flyover, where they boarded a rickshaw to go to a relative's house in Officer's Colony, said the police.

However, the accused rickshaw driver drove them [victims] to a deserted place near LDA Avenue, violated them with his accomplice, and snatched their mobile phones and Rs15,000 cash.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has sought a report regarding the incident from the Punjab inspector general of police, ordering that no effort should be spared in providing justice to the victims.