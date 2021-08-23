Oman removes Pakistan from red-list

Passengers undergo routine checks to get their boarding passes at the Muscat International Airport. Photo: AFP

On Monday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman announced that it will lift the ban on entry of Pakistani citizens from September 1.

Oman's daily newspaper, Times of Oman notified that Oman's CAA has confirmed that citizens from 18 countries — including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh — who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, can travel to Oman.

The official Twitter account of the country's CAA tweeted a notification that ordered the "termination of the list of countries" from where arrivals were prohibited.

The new guidelines released by Oman's CAA will be in effect from September 1.

Earlier, Oman had imposed a travel ban on several countries and placed them on the red list due to the increasing COVID-19 cases.