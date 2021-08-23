Prime suspect arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at seminary in Rawalpindi

Suspected seminary cleric behind the bars post arrest. Photo Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Rawal police Monday arrested the prime suspect in a case pertaining to the alleged rape of a female seminary student in Pirwadhai, reported Geo News.



According to the police, the arrest was made under Section 337B (sexual abuse of a child) and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) — included in the initial case — for the suspect's attempt to avoid arrest by acquiring bail.

Rawalpindi Police, in a Twitter post, said that the probe will be supervised by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, in which merit will be ensured.

According to the police, other seminary teachers and staff members have also been made a part of the investigation while a separate case has been registered against Shah Nawaz's brother, nephew, and the son of the seminary administrator for helping the accused to escape.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz had acquired an interim bail from a district court till August 30.

The police further stated that the initial report of the victim's medical examination showed clear signs of torture. However, the probe will be furthered once the final report is received.

The case against the alleged rape and torture by the seminary cleric was registered on August 17. However, the police hadn't been able to arrest the suspect till now.

The victim had accused a female teacher of facilitating the prime suspect in the offence.