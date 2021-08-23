Development of EVMs aimed at election rigging: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb says that party rejects EVMs and PMDA as they both are unconstitutional. File photo

ISLAMABAD: PML-N's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Monday that the federal government has developed the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for election rigging and proposed that the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) is "a plan to cover this deception."



The spokesperson termed the election reforms introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and PMDA 'black laws', saying that PML-N rejects the EVMs and the authority as they are both "unconstitutional".

"This incompetent government is now preparing to pass the black law of PMDA but even then it will not be able to conceal its incompetence, ineligibility, and corruption," said Aurangzeb.



The PML-N will not let anyone deprive the people of their right to vote or their freedom of expression, she added.



While referring to PM Imran Khan, Aurangzeb said that the one who cites the examples of West turned out to be 'the worst dictator' in terms of constitutional rights and civil liberties.

“Imran Khan Mafia Private Limited Company wants that corruption keeps happening under their patronage and no one exposes them. They want to ruin the economy by robbing the citizens in the name of sugar flour and other utilities and no one raises questions or speaks against them,” said Aurangzeb.