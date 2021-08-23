COVID-19 death toll crosses 25,000 mark in Pakistan

File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus death tally surpassed the 25,000 mark after 80 fatalities were reported Monday morning, according to the statistics of the National and Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 80 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours, the virus death toll in the country has reached 25,003.

The latest NCOC stats showed that 53,881 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,772 returned positive, taking the total caseload to 1,127,584.

The positivity rate now stands at 7%.

Pakistan's total number of cases now stands at 1,127,584, with 89,919 active cases, 1,012,662 recovered and 25,003 deaths.

It is pertinent to mention here that the COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,628 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 62% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.



Pakistan has administered at least 46,456,077 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 10.7% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 594,775 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 73 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

Sindh govt closes schools till further orders

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the province, Sindh on Sunday decided to keep schools closed for longer.

Earlier, the provincial government had announced that schools in Sindh would remain closed till August 30.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, had said that teachers, staff and parents should be vaccinated before schools reopen.

“It has been decided to reopen universities, colleges and schools after 10 days. They would be opened on August 30,” he had said.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah had said schools would reopen with only 50% of students in attendance, while the educational institutions that have a full vaccination rate will be allowed a 100% student strength.