Army captain martyred, two soldiers injured in IED blast

Captain Kashif of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom Sunday after a security forces vehicle was attacked by an IED blast.

"Resultantly Capt Kashif embraced shahadat while two soldiers got injured. The injured soldiers have been evacuated to a medical facility at Khuzdar," read the statement.

Security forces conduct IBO in N Waziristan

Security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in Boya, North Waziristan Sunday, said the ISPR.

During the exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed. The ISPR said security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain militant.

A thorough search of the area is under process to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.