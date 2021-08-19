American blogger Cynthia Ritchie found unconscious at Islamabad flat

ISLAMABAD: US bogger Cynthia Ritchie was found unconscious at her residence in the city on Thursday, said police.

Police said Ritchie was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, adding that further details will be known after the hospital issues her medical report.

Ritchie had made headlines last year in June when she accused senior PPP leaders, former interior minister Rehman Malik of raping her and had alleged that ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had "physically manhandled" her a couple of years ago.

Both Malik and Gillani had rubbished her allegations and said that it was a plot to malign the PPP.