Prime Minister Imran Khan meets a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan in Islamabad, on August 17, 2021. — Twitter/PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: No other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday after the Taliban took over the country.

"Great responsibility" rests on the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability, and development, the premier said during a meeting with a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan, read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Imran Khan expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kinship, the statement said.



The prime minister also highlighted the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution.



Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan assured the delegation of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in this direction.

The delegation members thanked the prime minister for his hospitality and appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace efforts, the statement said.

"They emphasised the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive dispensation," it said, adding that the delegation reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.