Pakistan not to take unilateral decision of accepting Taliban govt: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry addressing a post-cabinet press briefing in Islamabad, on August 17, 2021. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will not take a unilateral decision of accepting the Taliban government, as it will be taken with consultation with other countries, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

"We are in contact with other countries and will make a decision in line with the world powers," he said, while addressing a press conference n Islamabad two days after Taliban ousted president Ashraf Ghani.



The "peaceful" transfer of power in Afghanistan is a welcome sign, Fawad said, adding Pakistan was in contact with allied countries on the evolving situation in Afghanistan as Islamabad plays its role for lasting peace in Kabul.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, earlier in the day — as part of Pakistan's efforts in reaching out to other countries on Afghanistan's situation — held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the telephone call, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan would remain engaged with Washington and other international partners in promoting efforts for supporting a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The federal information minister hoped the Taliban would respect the human rights of the Afghans. "It is good to see that not many losses were incurred by people (during the offensive)," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took the cabinet into confidence over the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, the federal information minister said.

SNC

Moving over to the Single National Curriculum (SNC), the information minister said PTI had promised to enforce a uniform curriculum throughout the country before coming into power.

PM Imran Khan had launched the first phase SNC a day earlier in Islamabad for students of grades one to five, where he had said that the “uniform curriculum is the actual path to freedom”.

For the first time modern syllabus has been rolled out in madrassas, he said, adding that Nazra Quran was also being taught in schools.

"Prime minister also wants students of classes 8, 9, and 10 to learn about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," the information minister said.

Sports policy

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza has been directed to review the sports policy and come up with a new one, Fawad said, after the government and the Olympic Association of Pakistan came under criticism following the country's performance in the international event.

The prime minister has directed to change the current sports system in the country and asked the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to start works in this regard.

"The sports federation is not performing up to the mark and is in need of a total revamp," the information minister said.

'We spend tax money carefully'

Speaking about the federal government's bid to reduce expenses, he said the amount spent on Prime Minister's Office and President House has been reduced "sharply".

"The expenses of the prime minister, president, and speaker have been reduced by billions of rupees," the information minister said, as he took a jibe at the Nawaz Sharif-led government that they had declared Jati Umra as a camp office.

"We spend tax money carefully."