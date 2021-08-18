Lahore traffic police suspends traffic warden for mistreating citizen

Screengrab from the video of the incident shared by Geo News.

LAHORE: City Traffic Police Lahore Tuesday suspended a traffic police warden and traffic police assistant over the maltreatment of a citizen in the Cavalry Ground area.

The incident was brought to light by a viral video that showed the traffic warden pushing a young man and slamming the car's door on him.

Besides that, the video also showed a woman accompanied by the affected citizen trying to stop the traffic cop from misbehaving.

According to a City Traffic Police officer, the errant traffic warden, Shahid, and a traffic police assistant have been suspended over the matter.