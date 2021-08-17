Journalist bodies again reject PMDA

File photo

KARACHI: The Pakistani media bodies have once again unanimously rejected the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) calling it a “draconian attempt” to muzzle the press.

The joint committee comprises All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND).

In a statement issued on Monday, it slammed the information ministry for trying to create a perception that journalist bodies are not strongly opposed to the PMDA.

“The recently circulated minutes of the meeting between the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and these organizations are misleading and have been purposefully distorted to give the impression that there was no serious objection to the PMDA,” the statement added.

“All representatives were unanimous in rejecting the PMDA draft.”

The ministry, it said, is continuously trying to give the impression that sections of the media fraternity are supporting the ministry on this draconian attempt to muzzle the press. “This should be stopped immediately.”

The joint committee is also planning to call all human rights groups, bar associations, members of parliament and other sections of civil society to join hands in stopping this outrageous move by the present government to put further curbs on media.