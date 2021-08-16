Pakistan wants to broaden mutual cooperation with Saudi Arabia: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed forces called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday to discuss mutual cooperation and fraternal ties between the two countries, a press release by the PM's office revealed.



Chief of the General Staff of the Saudi Armed forces General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly met PM Imran Khan at his office earlier today.

The premier welcomed the delegation and conveyed his warm regards to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

PM Imran stated that Pakistan is committed to maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia.

He added that the Pakistani people have always admired and revered the Saudi leadership. He further stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have close fraternal ties.

The premier further expressed the desire to deepen and broaden mutual cooperation within the two countries and also strengthen people-to-people linkages.

PM Imran Khan expressed hope that the recently established Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) would play a catalytic role in fostering enhanced bilateral cooperation in all fields.

He expressed satisfaction in the defence relationship between the two countries and added that he wishes the cooperation would grow in the coming years.

The Saudi General also acknowledged the collaboration and expressed appreciation for the professionalism displayed by the Pakistani armed forces.

The meeting discussed the situation in Yemen and PM Imran Khan extended support for resolving the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. He appreciated Saudi Arabia's role in settling the conflict in Yemen.

The press release further informed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic fraternal relations rooted in common faith, a shared history, and mutual support. The regular and high-level exchanges are a reflection of relations between the two countries.