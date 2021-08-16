SAPM Amin says electronic taxi in Northern areas huge step for environmentally-friendly connectivity

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam speaks via video link during US President Joe Biden’s Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate. — Twitter/ClimateChangePK/File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Monday the electronic taxi service for Northern areas of the country was a revolutionary step towards eco-friendly connectivity in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the first-ever electric vehicles' services being introduced as taxis in the hilly terrain of Northern areas through a joint venture between Sapphire Group and Faisal Movers, he said: “I congratulate Sapphire Group and Faisal Movers for their joint initiative, as they are embracing the future in the field of advanced mobility and sustainable growth."

The joint venture aims to reduce the country’s carbon footprint which was a global collective objective along with the implementation of a strong de-carbonisation action plan which would help preserve the natural environment of Northern areas — especially Gilgit Baltistan (GB).



"E-taxi is a very big service for GB that faces drastic impacts of temperature rise leading to snow slides and glacial lake outburst floods," he said.

The transformation of automobiles entering the picturesque tourist areas of GB would bring revolution in the valley through eco-friendly transportation, Amin said.

“We have the responsibility to protect its environment as fuel-based vehicular emissions are detrimental for the local environment and ecology. GB is generating a major chunk of our tourism, so we cannot pollute it,” he added.

Pointing out the initial routes of the EV taxi, he said they would start from Islamabad to Murree and Nathiagali, whereas, its powerful engine and battery capacity could also let the vehicle venture into hilly areas.

“Charging infrastructure is a major issue after launching the EVs, whereas, our government is extending incentives on charging stations to be installed across the country,” he said.

“Climate change is a very huge issue for Pakistan. The country has initiated different endeavours in forestry and energy side. We are going to clean our energy mix by shifting it to 60% renewable,” he announced.