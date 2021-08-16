Kabul fell to Taliban much earlier than expected: NSA Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf. File photo

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf Monday said that Pakistan is monitoring the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

A day earlier, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. Thousands of people were on Monday trying to escape Kabul with scenes of chaos as crowds gathered at the airport.

Moeed Yusuf said, “The situation in Afghanistan is better now,” adding that Pakistan is working to evacuate people from Kabul.

For this purpose, a special cell has been set up at the interior ministry which will function 24 hours a day. He called for embassies of other countries in Pakistan to get in touch with the cell.



The NSA said that so far no country had made any statement against Pakistan. "This is our success," he said, adding that one should not rely on rumours.

Even India is silent and no one has talked about Pakistan, Yusuf said, adding that work on finding a scapegoat is still continuing, he said.

Kabul fell to the Taliban much earlier than expected, he added.

The National Security Adviser said that visa facilitation will be provided by Pakistan to the citizens of all countries trapped in Kabul, emphasising that Pakistan wants law enforcement and the implementation of human rights.

He also said the World Bank and International Monetary Fund wanted to monitor Afghanistan from Pakistan.

Islamabad will give its stance after NSC meeting: FM Qureshi

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had confirmed that the prime minister will chair a National Security Committee meeting today, saying that Islamabad will give its stance after the meeting.

The foreign minister said the Afghanistan issue and the country's security will be discussed during the meeting.

"An important delegation from Afghanistan is in Pakistan," he said, adding that the delegation was in Islamabad to hold consultations with Pakistan.

He said Pakistani government officials will meet the Afghan delegations today in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and talks will revolve around the progress and peace of Afghanistan.

"PM Imran Khan has directed Pakistani government officials to hold consultations with Afghanistan's neighbouring countries regarding the situation in the country after Ashura, " the foreign minister said.

He said the main reason for holding talks with the Afghan government is to ensure a consensus-based outcome is reached.

Speaking on India, Qureshi said New Delhi should adopt a responsible attitude, saying that the world was seeking peace in the region.

"The world expects India to play a positive role [in the Afghanistan crisis]," he said. "For the betterment of the region, India should act responsibly."