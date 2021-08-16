ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate in Islamabad Monday extended the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer, the alleged murderer of Noor Mukadam, till August 30, Geo News reported.



The police officials produced Zahir Jaffer before the court after completion of his 14-day judicial remand and submitted a request before the judge, seeking permission to conduct the DNA tests of Jaffer's two employees, Raheel and Iftikhar, who were also brought before the court from Adiala Jail.

Police also took six employees of Therapy Works, a counseling and psychotherapy centre in Islamabad, into custody. They will be presented before an Islamabad court as police will seek an extension in their remand as well.

Jaffer was working as a psychotherapist at Therapy Works after doing a certification from the centre.



The six employees of Therapy Works have been accused of concealing evidence after meeting Zahir Jaffer's father, Zakir Jaffer. They were named by the plaintiff in a supplementary statement submitted to the court.

The accused were arrested on August 14.

Shortly after Noor Mukadam's murder and the revelation that Zahir Jaffer was employed as a therapist there, Therapy Works had issued the following statement:

“Zahir Jaffer was enrolled as a student in UK Level 3 from September 2015 to September 2016. After this, he joined UK Level 4 from October 2016 to June 2018. He did not complete his coursework and International Essays, and accordingly was never ever given permission to see clients."

However, a now-deleted post by Therapy Works on their Instagram page featured Zahir Jaffer, among the centre's UK Level five candidates.

The murder

Noor, 27, was murdered in the federal capital on July 20, in the city's F-7 area, according to the police.

She is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested Zahir on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.