PM Imran convenes NSC meeting to discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of National Security Committee. File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee on Monday (today) to discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan, Geo News reported, citing sources.

The NSC meeting will review the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban regained their control of Kabul after two decades.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country Sunday and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. The astonishingly quick collapse of the government, with the Afghan Taliban taking over the presidential palace in Kabul Sunday night, triggered fear and panic in the capital.

Thousands of people were on Monday trying to escape Kabul with scenes of chaos as crowds gathered at the airport.

PM Imran, Turkish president discuss Afghanistan’s situation

On Sunday, PM Imran Khan spoke to Turkey's President Erdogan, with the two leaders reviewing the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister had told Erdogan that the NSC would meet on Monday to further deliberate over the evolving situation. The two leaders would consult again after the meeting, with a view to coordinate their efforts.



The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue all efforts in support of an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan.

‘When the time comes, Pakistan will recognise Taliban government’, says FM Qureshi

A day earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had made it clear that Pakistan has "no favourites" in Afghanistan and would like to harbour good relations with its neighbours.

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister had said that "when the time comes, Pakistan will recognise the Taliban government in line with international consensus, ground realities, as well as Pakistan's national interests".

"Pakistan agrees that there should be no military solution to the Afghan issue and wants all problems to be resolved through dialogue," he had said, adding that the country's agenda is to see the development and prosperity of Afghanistan.

Qureshi had said that he will soon discuss the Afghan issue with the leadership of neighbouring countries, including China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, adding that India, too, should work to resolve the Afghan issue.

He had said that the situation in Afghanistan is rapidly changing, however, the Embassy of Pakistan in the country is functioning normally.

"Pakistan has always played the role of a facilitator in Afghanistan and will continue to do so," Qureshi said. "It is our neighbouring country, therefore, we want to establish good relations with it."

Towards the end of his press briefing, FM Qureshi had said that the Afghan leadership must work together to find a solution that will save lives as well as the property of the Afghan people.