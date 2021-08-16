Pakistan reports 72 more COVID-19 deaths, cases tally crosses 1.1mn mark





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 cases tally crossed the 1.1 million mark on Monday as the country continues to battle the fourth wave of the pandemic.

According to statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the novel coronavirus claimed 72 mover lives and infected 3,669 people in the country during the past 24 hours.

The country tested 53,644 people in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,669 came back positive, said the NCOC.

Pakistan's positivity rate is currently 6.8%.

The NCOC data shows that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 24,478 and the total number of cases has reached 1.12 million.



In the last 24 hours, 2,218 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 989,013 while the number of active cases is 88,588.