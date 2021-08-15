No change in petrol, high-speed diesel prices for remaining days of August: notification

Image for representational only. Photo: File

The Government of Pakistan has announced to increase the price of kerosene oil and light diesel for the remaining month of August, a notification issued said Sunday.

Per the notification, the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs0.81 per litre, while the price of light diesel has been increased by Rs1.10 per litre, the notification said.

Therefore, the new price of kerosene oil will be Rs88.30 per litre and light diesel will now be sold for Rs85.77 per litre, the notification said.

On the other hand, the price of petrol and high-speed diesel remained unchanged at Rs119.80 per litre and Rs116.53 per litre, respectively, for the remaining days of August.

According to sources, the Ministry of Finance took the final decision to change the price of petroleum products after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.