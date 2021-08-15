Men rape teenage girl's corpse in Thatta





THATTA: In a shocking incident, unidentified men dug up the grave of a freshly-buried teenage girl and raped the corpse in Thatta’s Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Shah Inayat graveyard in Ghullamullah town, where the girl was buried a day earlier.

Residents informed police after they came across the girl's body Sunday, which was recovered from the bushes near the graveyard.

After being informed, police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Makli for post-mortem. Parents of the victim lamented that her young daughter's body had been sexually abused by unidentified "heathens".

The parents of the victim said they believed a local goon, who was the son of the village landlord, was involved in the crime, according to Dawn.com.

The parents, as per the news report, said their daughter had died of natural causes. When the parents found the body the next day, they said it showed signs of rape.

Suspect killed in an encounter, confirm police

A suspect allegedly involved in digging up a girl's grave and raping the corpse has been killed in a police encounter, police confirmed on Sunday.

According to SSP, the suspect opened fire on the police party while trying to escape near Gharo on Saturday night. The police responded swiftly and killed the suspect in retaliatory fire, the police officer added.

In November 2019, unidentified men had dug up the grave of a woman here in a graveyard in the city's Landhi Town area and raped the dead body, according to the deceased's family who said they did not wish to file any cases regarding the horrible incident.

A large number of the late woman's relatives as well as her neighbours had reached Ismail Goth Graveyard after they were alerted of the heinous act. They were informed that some men had dug up the grave of the deceased — who had been buried just one day earlier — and raped the body.



