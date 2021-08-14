One FC personnel martyred, two injured in Balochistan terrorist attack

File photo

RAWALPINDI: At least one security personnel was martyred and two others injured on Saturday after terrorists attacked on their vehicle in Balochistan’s Loralai, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, a FC vehicle carrying troops was passing through Shahrig area of Loralai when terrorists opened fire on it.

“FC troops responded promptly and killed 3 terrorists,” the ISPR statement added.

During the exchange of fire Naik Sharif embraced martyrdom, while Major Qasim and a soldier were injured in the attack. The body and the injured have been shifted to CMH Quetta.

Condemning the terrorist attack on the FC vehicle, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed termed it a cowardly act. He expressed his condolences to the family of Naik Sharif.

"Terrorists cannot demoralise our forces by carrying out such cowardly attacks," he added.

Earlier on June 25, five Frontier Corps soldiers were martyred in an attack by terrorists in Sibi, Balochistan.

The terrorists had targeted an FC patrol party in Sangan, District Sibi.

During an exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials, an ISPR statement had said.