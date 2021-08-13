Karachi: FIA, police foil terrorist bid, arrest two suspects

Arrested suspects behind the bars. Photo Geo News

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police Friday jointly arrested two alleged terrorists while foiling a terrorist bid, planned for Independence Day.

Malir District police said that the arrested suspects — identified as Ikram Chandio and Sheeraz Soomro — during the initial interrogation, confessed to having organised a terrorist activity in the city for 14th August.

Two suspects were arrested by the FIA and Malir District police in a joint operation in Jokhio Goth, Gulshan-e-Maymar area.



According to Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, FIA and Malir District police had launched the operation on the basis of a tip-off regarding the presence of suspects in the aforementioned area.

Two grenades were confiscated from the possession of the "terrorists", who belong to an anti-state group based in Sindh, said the SSP.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.