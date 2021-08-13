Pakistan will continue to work with all stakeholders for peaceful settlement in Afghanistan: COAS

Angela Aggeler, United States (US) Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday, August 13, 2021. Photo: ISPR.

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday had a meeting with the United States Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler at the General Headquarters on Thursday to discuss several issues of mutual interest between Pakistan and the US.



According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two sides also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The COAS reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to the Afghan peace process and will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful settlement.

The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's continuous support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.