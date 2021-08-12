Zaman Khan continues to impress in KPL 2021

Zaman Khan file photo.

Zaman Khan, also called Pakistani 'Malinga', continued to impress cricket fans by his outstanding perforce during the ongoing Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Khan, one of the best finds of the KPL, has taken an impressive eight wickets so far in the KPL 2021. He has figures of 2-28, 3-27 and 3-18 from his three matches so far.

The right-arm fast medium bowler, whose side-arm action similar to Sri Lankan icon Lasith Malinga, is already starting to make a name for himself despite playing only a couple of matches for the Rawalakot Hawks.

He was awarded the Player of the Match award on Wednesday after he posted impressive bowling figures of 3/18 from his four overs against Bagh Stallions.

He dismissed Rohail Nazir, Aamer Yamin and Umaid Asif to ensure Bagh Stallions were restricted to 156/9 from their 20 overs before the Hawks completed the run chase.



The 19-year-old from Mirpur spoke to media after the match, crediting Rawalakot Hawks skipper Shahid Afridi for giving him confidence to achieve big.

"I want to thank the KPL management for organising such an impressive league," he said. "My plan is to win the Man of the Match award in every game."

Zaman Khan said former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi inspires him to bowl impressively. "He gives me confidence and whatever he tells me to do, I do that," he added.