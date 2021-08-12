KPL has become 'global' premier league, says Taimoor Khan

Director Cricket Operations Taimoor Khan. File photo

MUZAFFARABAD: With breaking viewership records on digital media, Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has turned into a “global premier league”, said its Director Cricket Operations Taimoor Khan.

Talking to Geo News, Taimoor Khan said that they had made some mistakes when it comes to hosting the mega event but vowed to bring more improvements to the KPL.

Meanwhile, praising the cricket league, Kotli Lions’ skipper Kamran Akmal said that such a mega event was pivotal to boost local cricket talent in Kashmir.

He maintained that the KPL is being recognised as an international league.

Kamran Akmal hoped that players who have been offered central contracts will also join the KPL in the future.



'Over 15 million views in just three days'

The Kashmir Premier League has received nationwide acclaim since its launch earlier this month, both locally and internationally.

With over 5.6 Million live views generated within the first day, it has successfully become Pakistan's most-viewed live sports event launch on Digital, The News reported.

Within the first 5 matches, the league successfully bagged 15 million views in three days, with Rawalakot Hawks (spearheaded by Shahid Afridi) and Mirpur Royals (headed by Shoaib Malik) taking the spotlight as the most-watched opening match for any tournament on digital media in Pakistan.

Zohaib Hisam, (CDO Blitz Group, broadcast partners KPL) commented, "This is really an unexpected turn of events - the general air among the media/advertising nexus regarding the event was mixed, but it is really refreshing to see that the nation is behind this league, all guns blazing."