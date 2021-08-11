COAS Bajwa stresses stakeholders play their role for peace in Afghanistan

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) chairs the two-day 242nd Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to discuss the global, regional, and domestic security environment, on August 11, 2021. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Being a collective responsibility, all stakeholders have to play their part positively for enduring peace in Afghanistan, which is pivotal for stability in the region, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Wednesday.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief's comments came during the two-day 242nd Corps Commanders’ Conference. Gen Bajwa presided over the meeting, which was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi



The army chief stressed avoiding misperceptions and scapegoating to counter the designs of spoilers in the Afghanistan peace process, the military's media wing said.

The COAS — reinforcing Pakistan’s vision for peace, connectivity, and shared prosperity — said the country has made every possible effort to facilitate the Afghan peace process leading towards a negotiated settlement with utmost sincerity and will continue to do so.



The COAS expressed satisfaction over stringent measures being taken for ensuring effective border control as part of the comprehensive border management regime and asked for a high-level vigil along the Western Border.



The army chief commended formations for maintaining high standards of operational readiness and providing sustained support to civil administration during ongoing national efforts against COVID-19, monsoon rains, and the national polio drive.

Moreover, during the conference, the participants took a comprehensive review of the global, regional, and domestic security environment, the military's media wing.

The forum was also given a detailed briefing on the evolving situation along the Pak-Afghan border, its implications on Pakistan’s internal security — particularly in the western zone — and measures being taken to tackle emerging challenges.

"Taking a holistic view of the multifarious security challenges faced by Pakistan in various domains in the evolving milieu, the forum underscored the need for adopting a whole nation approach," the ISPR added.