PDM reiterates all institutions should work within constitutional framework

JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (right) along with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N Shahbaz Sharif (left) address a press conference in Islamabad, on August 11, 2021. — YouTube

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said all state institutions should work within the constitutional framework so the country could follow the Constitution in earnest.



"At this time, there is no constitutional governance in the country [...] attacks on freedom of expression are rampant, journalists are being ambushed," he said while addressing a press conference along with the PDM leadership after the Opposition alliance held a high-level meeting after more than two months.

"We reject each and every electoral reform put forward by this selected government, and we believe that NAB and FIA have become political institutions, who have lost their standing, as they are being used against the Opposition," he said.

The PDM demands cases registered by the FIA against journalists be taken back, he said, adding that the government end its tactics to gag the press.

During the meeting it was decided PDM will "direct all its efforts in ensuring free and fair elections [take place] in the country", Fazl said.



Rejecting the government's "unilateral" electoral reforms and Azad Jammu and Kashmir's election results, he claimed the electronic voting machine as the "simplest way to rig elections".

The meeting's participants unanimously agreed the "country faces grave internal and external threats", and that the incumbent government has "completely failed" in combating the prevailing threats, the PDM chief said.



"Pakistan is facing isolation due to the current regime's policies," the PDM chief said, slamming the government for its "failed" foreign policy.

He recalled how recently Pakistan was not allowed to present its case during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

"PDM believes the only way forward in Afghanistan is through an inclusive political solution;. Pakistan aspires for a political and stable Afghanistan," Fazl said.

Fazl said the PDM leaders took an in-depth review of the internal and external challenges facing Pakistan, after which, the meeting's participants demanded that Opposition lawmakers be taken into confidence over the situation in the neighbouring war-torn country.

"An important section of the country is unaware of the situation as facts are being hidden from them," the JUI-F chief said.

Speaking about the PDM's next course of action, he said the alliance's steering committee would hold a meeting on August 21 in Islamabad, during which the parties will mull over the recommendations presented today after internal deliberations.

The PDM chief said final decisions will be made in the committee's meeting on August 28 in Karachi, following which, on August 29, a massive rally will be held in the port city.

The meeting also decided that Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Sherpao will be made the senior vice-president of the alliance, he said.



Fazl said the government has "bled the people dry" with historic inflation and unemployment, in its bid to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund.