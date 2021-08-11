Rousing welcome awaits Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem. File photo

LAHORE: Pakistan is all set to give a rousing welcome to star athlete Arshad Nadeem, who will return to the homeland tonight after putting up a tremendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Geo News reported.

Arshad Nadeem’s plane will land at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport around 1:30am, confirmed his coach Fayyaz Bokhari.

The Punjab government has made arrangements to give a warm welcome to Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem.

He will be given a rousing welcome at the airport by the Punjab Minister for Youth and Sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti, president of the Athletics Federation, coaches and athletes who will all gather at the airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nadeem had finished fifth during the javelin throw in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with India's Neeraj Chopra taking home the gold medal.



He made history at the global event by becoming the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics.

Nadeem's ranking soared to fourth on the points table at one point in the competition but he was soon surpassed by rival athletes.

During the final round, Nadeem made 82.91m on his opening attempt and threw 81.98m on the second. But his final throw was declared a foul to land him in the fifth position.

Cash reward

The Punjab government has also announced cash rewards worth Rs1mn each for Nadeem, weightlifter Talha Talib and mountaineer Shehroz Kashmir for their stellar performances.

Bhatti announced this while addressing a press conference. He said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will hand the cash prizes to all the three athletes.

"Arshad Nadeem is the first Pakistani track and field athlete who directly qualified [for Olympics]," said Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti, and added, "Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib both made Pakistan famous."