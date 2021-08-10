FO rebuffs reports of Pakistan's crackdown on overseas dissidents

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesman of Pakistan´s Foreign Ministry addresses a media briefing in Islamabad on July 15, 2021. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has categorically turned down "unsubstantiated" media reports that had alleged Pakistan was cracking down on overseas dissidents.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, responding to media queries, said the provision of a platform for the peddling of "unsubstantiated" and "false narratives" against Pakistan by any news outlet was regrettable.

"There is no question of any threat being made to any national of any state including Pakistan’s own nationals living anywhere on any pretext whatsoever," the spokesperson said.

Chaudhri noted the allegations appear to be part of the "rather blatant ongoing misinformation campaign against Pakistan" to malign the country and its state institutions.

"Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media, and independent judiciary, which remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination," the spokesperson said.

Our strong commitment to the right to freedom of opinion and expression is demonstrated by the presence of scores of vibrant media channels and newspapers in the country, Chaudhri added.