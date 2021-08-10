PM Imran Khan inaugurates shiplift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the shiplift and transfer system at the Karachi Shipyard which will help improve the efficiency of the shipping sector.



The prime minister performed the inauguration by touching an electronic panel on the occasion. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, parliamentarians and officials of Pakistan Navy were also present.

The shiplift will work as a large elevator platform to raise the ship out of water for dry-docking ashore and lowering it back into the water after completion of work.

The ship transfer system with its electro-hydraulic trolleys has been designed to transfer ships from shiplifts to dry berths on land.

The premier has arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit to review progress on the federal government’s funded projects in the port city.

Major obstacles

Meanwhile, addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan did not progress as rapidly as it was supposed to just because of money laundering and corruption.

"Since I grew up side-by-side with Pakistan, let me say on this occasion that we [as a nation] were not able to progress and reach our potential as we were supposed to," he said.

PM Imran said instead of standing on their own feet and using their genius, Pakistanis lost their way.

"We became an import-led economy and Pakistan started relying on foreign aid," regretted PM Khan. "We didn't recognise our power. Whenever someone starts to depend on crutches, his physique deteriorates," he added.

Giving the example of the State of Madinah, the prime minister said Allah tells Muslims to learn from the example of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), adding that whichever states adopt the principles of the Riyasat-e-Madinah, it would always rise above its problems.

Highlighting his government's priorities, PM Khan said Pakistan must end reliance on imports and attract foreign investment in the country.

He said it was also important for the country to end money laundering so that the dollars it earns does not leave the country.

The premier expressed happiness that Pakistan was finally on the path to achieve prosperity, paying tribute to Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Niazi for taking the initiative to launch the Ship Lift and Transfer system.