KPL 2021: Hafeez wishes to see Kashmiri cricketers making great strides

Mohammad Hafeez. File photo

Backing the Kashmiri cricketers, Muzaffarabad Tigers captain Mohammad Hafeez has said that he wanted to see them making great strides in the coming days, Geo News reported.

Speaking to Geo News on Monday, the seasoned all-rounder wished the Kashmiri players to perform big for the country and their talent could be showcased to the entire world.

“Every cricketer playing in the KPL 2021 is doing it for the Kashmir cause,” he said added that they had to make the league successful and play impressive cricket.



Expressing his gladness over seeing the local talent from Kashmir in the league, Hafeez said they will benefit and learn new skills by sharing the dressing room with international cricketers.

"Two Kashmiris are part of the playing XI in our squad," he said. "This will immensely benefit the local talent here."

The all-rounder said it felt wonderful to play in Muzaffarabad. "I am playing cricket in Muzaffarabad for the first time. The location here is very beautiful and the ground is also impressive," he said.

Hafeez said the cricket stadium could have been prepared in a better way. However, he said the arrangements made in a short span of time were commendable. The Muzaffarabad Tigers captain hailed the organisers for holding the league.

Hafeez's team made a great start to the tournament, routing the Overseas Warriors by seven wickets in their maiden KPL 2021 match.

However, the Tigers lost to the Rawalakot Hawks after a nail-biting clash on Monday, losing the game by only one run.