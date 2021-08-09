Pak vs WI: Kraigg Brathwaite to lead Test squad against Pakistan

The West Indies Test team celebrating after taking a wicket. — CWI

KINGSTON: West Indies will have a 17-memeber squad led by Kraigg Brathwaite for the Test series against Pakistan, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel announced on Monday.

The panel has recalled fast bowler Chemar Holder and middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks, a statement from the cricket board said.

The statement noted Holder made his Test debut in New Zealand last year but has not featured since then. Brooks last played in New Zealand and has earned a recall following a polished century in the Best v Best four-day match last week.

Additionally, two experienced players, left-hander Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, will not feature in the upcoming two-match series, it said.

The two-match Betway Test Series will be played at Sabina Park from August 12-16 and August 20-24. The Betway Test Series forms the first of six Series in the new cycle of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship to find the best Test match cricket team in the world.

Full squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain),Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican