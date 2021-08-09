Shireen Mazari lashes out at UK govt over its claims that Pakistan did not share COVID data





Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Monday lashed out at the UK government, saying that it is "shifting goalposts" to keep Pakistan on its travel ban Red List.

Mazari was responding to a report in The News that quoted British government sources saying that Pakistan had been retained on the Red List as it had not shared its coronavirus vaccination and testing data with UK authorities.

Hitting out at the UK government, Mazari said it is dominated by 'Indophiles'.

"Ridiculous! UK govt, dominated by Indophiles and despite globally documented India's continuing disastrous handling of the COVID pandemic, moved India to the Amber List but keeps Pakistan on the red; then under pressure from Opposition MPs, gives feeble excuse that Pakistan didn't share data," she tweeted.

"Fact is UK govt never asked for data but it is publicly available as NCOC has the most centralised & daily updated data bases anywhere & data shared with UK HC. Earlier UK govt had given another excuse - that more Pak passengers than Indians tested positive! Shifting goalposts!" she continued.

She criticised the UK government for 'shifting goalposts', noting that it had earlier said Pakistan had been placed on the Red List because more passengers from Pakistan compared to India were testing positive for COVID.

Boris Johnson says UK looking into Pakistan Red List data

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that the country was looking into Pakistan's placement on the Red List.

The News had learnt that PM Boris Johnson made these remarks during a conversation with a Pakistani delegation at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst where he was attending the Sovereign’s Parade as the Queen’s representative, to watch 243 cadets commissioned as army officers.

The PM’s remarks indicated that there was a chance that Pakistan may be moved to the Amber List in a few weeks.

The Pakistani delegation included top envoy Moazzam Ali Khan and three other diplomats.

According to official sources, PM Johnson's remarks were in response to the Pakistani delegation raising the issue of the "red list" and how inconvenient it was for thousands of Pakistanis.

Johnson had assured the delegation that his government was looking at the data and "considering possibilities" based on scientific advice.

PM Johnson had said that he is looking forward to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United Kingdom soon. The Pakistani delegation told the UK premier that the South Asian country, too, is looking forward to the visit.