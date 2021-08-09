Shopping malls, markets reopen in Karachi, Sindh as lockdown ends

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi and Sindh returned to pre-lockdown commercial and business activities Monday as the province limps back to normalcy following the Sindh government's decision to relax restrictions.
Shops located in Karachi's busy Bolton Market area started opening for the first time after a nine-day lockdown.
Under the revised curbs, the following will apply:
Restrictions will be imposed again if COVID-19 cases rise again: Shah
However, the Sindh government has warned that if coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, strict restrictions may be imposed once again.
PPP leader Nasir Hussain Shah, speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan Sunday had claimed that due to the nine-day lockdown period, a drop in cases has been witnessed.
Shah had regretted that the provincial government, "instead of being supported, is criticised".
He had said that all decisions taken by Sindh were made keeping in view recommendations by the National Command and Operation Centre.
The PPP leader had said that if need be, a stricter lockdown will be enforced, adding that it was a tough task for the government to get the public to strictly follow coronavirus safety protocols.
Speaking of Muharram, which may begin on Tuesday, he saihad d that indoor majalis will be allowed, subject to social distancing and wearing of masks.