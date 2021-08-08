Sindh to enforce new coronavirus curbs starting Monday

— AFP/File

The Sindh government shall be enforcing new, eased coronavirus curbs starting Monday, bringing an end to a nine-day lockdown period in the province.

The new restrictions are set to take effect on Monday, August 9, and will last till August 31.

Under the revised curbs, the following will apply:

Market and business activities may continue till 8pm. This includes standalone grocery stores, fish and meat shops, vegetable and fruit vendors, e-commerce, and bakeries.

Essential services allowed to open longer. These include pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, milk shops, and tandoors.

Businesses to remain closed on Fridays and Sundays.

Indoor dining will not be allowed.

Outdoor dining is allowed for a maximum of 300 people till 10pm under strict coronavirus safety precautions.

Takeaway and home delivery are allowed 24/7, subject to strict adherence to safety measures with staff and delivery personnel fully vaccinated.

Indoor weddings banned.

Outdoor weddings allowed with a maximum of 300 guests till 10pm with strict enforcement of safety protocols.

Shrines to remain closed.

Cinemas to remain closed.

Indoor gatherings, including cultural, musical, religious events prohibited.

Outdoor gatherings allowed for a maximum of 300 guests with strict enforcement of safety protocols.

Contact sports banned.

Gyms to allow only vaccinated individuals.

Offices to only call 50% staff to work.

Public transport to run on sanctioned routes with 50% occupancy and staff fully vaccinated. Snacks are not allowed onboard the vehicles.

Railway services to continue with 50% occupancy, subject to enforcement of strict safety protocols and vaccination of all staff.

Amusement parks, swimming pools and water sports facilities to remain closed.

Public parks to remain open subject to the following of safety measures.

Tourism activities to only be allowed for vaccinated individuals.

Domestic airlines to no longer serve meals or snacks.

Wearing of masks compulsory at all public places.

School reopening and inter exams

Earlier in the day, the Sindh education minister Sardar Ali Shah announced that schools in the province will remain closed till August 19.

Shah said the decision had been taken to facilitate students.

He said that while the provincial government will monitor the coronavirus situation in 10 days till August 19, schools will remain closed as students have difficulties commuting due to Muharram processions.

"Processions are taken out across the province from Muharram 7, which causes problems for students," he said.

MPA Ismail Rahu, meanwhile, said that intermediate exams will resume on August 10.

"Students will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the exam centres," he said, adding that teachers and exam staff will also not be allowed to bring cell phones inside the centre.

Rahu said that the government will not allow cheating at any cost.

NCOC announces end to lockdown

Although Sindh formally announced revised restrictions for Monday onwards, the NCOC a day earlier had issued a statement saying Sindh will lift its lockdown on August 9.

The statement was issued following a joint session which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and attended by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Gen Hamood and other team members from NCOC.

The coronavirus situation in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, "was discussed at length", according to the statement.

It said that a need for "better coordination" and an "enhanced interaction at all levels" was emphasised.

It was decided that Sindh would follow the non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI)- based guidelines the forum had announced for 13 high infection rate cities earlier this week, which include Karachi and Hyderabad.

The forum also recognised the need for a special emphasis on the implementation of safety precautions in view of Muharram and when the lockdown is lifted on August 9.

It was decided that "smart lockdowns" in high disease prevalence areas will be enforced to curb the spread of the virus.