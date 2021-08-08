Sindh to enforce new coronavirus curbs starting Monday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sindh government shall be enforcing new, eased coronavirus curbs starting Monday, bringing an end to a nine-day lockdown period in the province.
The new restrictions are set to take effect on Monday, August 9, and will last till August 31.
Under the revised curbs, the following will apply:
Earlier in the day, the Sindh education minister Sardar Ali Shah announced that schools in the province will remain closed till August 19.
Shah said the decision had been taken to facilitate students.
He said that while the provincial government will monitor the coronavirus situation in 10 days till August 19, schools will remain closed as students have difficulties commuting due to Muharram processions.
"Processions are taken out across the province from Muharram 7, which causes problems for students," he said.
MPA Ismail Rahu, meanwhile, said that intermediate exams will resume on August 10.
"Students will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the exam centres," he said, adding that teachers and exam staff will also not be allowed to bring cell phones inside the centre.
Rahu said that the government will not allow cheating at any cost.
Although Sindh formally announced revised restrictions for Monday onwards, the NCOC a day earlier had issued a statement saying Sindh will lift its lockdown on August 9.
The statement was issued following a joint session which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and attended by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Gen Hamood and other team members from NCOC.
The coronavirus situation in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, "was discussed at length", according to the statement.
It said that a need for "better coordination" and an "enhanced interaction at all levels" was emphasised.
It was decided that Sindh would follow the non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI)- based guidelines the forum had announced for 13 high infection rate cities earlier this week, which include Karachi and Hyderabad.
The forum also recognised the need for a special emphasis on the implementation of safety precautions in view of Muharram and when the lockdown is lifted on August 9.
It was decided that "smart lockdowns" in high disease prevalence areas will be enforced to curb the spread of the virus.