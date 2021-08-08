Two policemen embrace martyrdom as explosion rocks Quetta

File photo.

QUETTA: Two policemen embraced martyrdom while 21 others were injured after a bomb blast took place at Quetta's Zarghoon Road on Sunday evening.

According to Deputy Inspector General Quetta Azhar Ikram, the explosion occurred at Zarghoon Road, near the city's University Chowk. He added that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle, while the bomb disposal squad said four kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast.

The explosion took place near a police van, leading to the death of two policemen. Meanwhile, twelve other policemen sustained injuries.

The injured have been shifted to the city's Civil Hospital, DIG Quetta said, adding that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion.

The DIG Quetta added that according to the initial investigation, the blast was carried out by using a timed device.

"The policemen were on duty when the explosion occurred, leading to the martyrdom of two," he said. "Meanwhile, the injured are receiving top-class treatment at the hospital but three of them are in critical condition."

The DIG Quetta added that the police had already received a threat related to an attack, adding that the forces are on high alert.

Later in the evening, a hand grenade attack took place at Quetta's Saryab Road. Police confirmed that at least one person sustained injuries during the attack.



Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the incident. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has ordered a probe into the incident.

Other government and opposition leaders also condemned the incident, including information minister Fawad Chaudhry, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.



