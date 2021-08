Ariana Grande releases ‘Rift Tour’ event on ‘Fortnite’

Award winning singer Ariana Grande has finally released her official full performance for the gaming app Fortnite.

The entire event spans across a total of 14 minutes and showcases a “unique experience” with vibrant adventures and even an entire avatar skin.

