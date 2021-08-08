Sindh coronavirus task force to take important decision on lockdown today

KARACHI: The final decision on lifting the lockdown restrictions across Sindh will be taken today (Sunday) by the Sindh government's task force on COVID-19, as per a report on Geo News.



Earlier today, the Sindh education minister announced that schools will remain closed for an additional 10 days.

A day earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced that the Sindh government would lift the lockdown it had imposed, on August 9.

However, the final decision in this regard will be taken by the provincial government's task force today.

Task Force's recommendations

Sources have informed Geo News that the task force has recommended that hotels, restaurants, and cafes be allowed to resume outdoor dining, while shops, markets, and other businesses should remain open till 8 pm from August 9.

It has also been recommended that the ban on outdoor wedding functions should be lifted.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan

Pakistan on Sunday reported a coronavirus positivity rate above 8%, as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise across the country.

The NCOC reported that 4,455 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday out of 55,002 who were tested for the infection.

This brings the coronavirus positivity ratio to 8.09%. As per data from the NCOC, 68 people succumbed to the virus over the past 24 hours.

Pakistan currently has 82,076 active coronavirus cases while the total number of cases in the country have amounted to 1,067,580.

The total number of deaths due to the virus has crossed 23,865.