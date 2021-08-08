Star athlete Arshad Nadeem to return to Pakistan on August 12





ISLAMABAD: After putting up a tremendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics, Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem will return homeland on the night between August 11 and 12, Geo News reported.

Arshad Nadeem is the first Pakistani athlete in history to qualify for the final of any track and field event at the Olympics. He finished fifth in the men's javelin throw final in the Tokyo Olympics.

The star Javelin thrower is scheduled to return to Pakistan on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. It is expected that he will be given a hero's welcome on return to the country.

Nation hails Arshad Nadeem for 'unreal' efforts

The entire nation on Saturday had nothing but praise for Arshad Nadeem, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final, for his tremendous sportsman spirit, despite having entered without access to facilities at par with those available to other athletes.

Nadeem missed out on a podium finish but won the nation over with the determination he displayed throughout the contest.

Taking to Twitter, the whole nation appreciated Nadeem for his 'unreal' efforts.

Javelin throw final

The action began at 4pm on Thursday according to Pakistan Standard Time.



In his first throw, Nadeem's javelin covered a distance of 82.4 metres. India's Chopra threw his to a distance of 87.03 metres.

At the end of the first throw, India ranked 1st, whereas Pakistan was in 6th place.

In the second throw, Chopra scored a distance of 87.58m, whereas Nadeem's attempt resulted in a foul, because he crossed the line.

The third throw resulted in Chopra scoring 76.70m and Nadeem, who was in the ninth spot, moving up to fourth place after scoring 84.62m.

Therefore, at the end of three rounds, Nadeem finished fourth and qualified for the final round.

Speaking to Geo News, Nadeem's mother said she is praying her son will bring home a medal and glorify Pakistan. She said she is happy and proud of her son.

Final round

In the last round, Nadeem's first throw resulted in a distance of 82.91m, whereas Chopra overstepped and got a foul.

In the second throw, Nadeem threw the javelin to a distance of 81.98, whereas Chopra overstepped yet again and got a foul.

In the third and final attempt, Nadeem was unable to have a valid throw counted as he overstepped the line. Chopra, meanwhile, threw the javelin at a distance of 84.24m.