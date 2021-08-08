Sindh schools to remain closed till August 19: education minister

Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh Education Minister. Photo: Geo News Screengrab.

KARACHI: Schools all across Sindh will reopen on August 19, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah announced on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, alongside MPA Ismail Rahu, the minister added that intermediate exams will resume from August 10.

"Students will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the exam centres," the education minister stated, adding that teachers and exam staff will also be prohibited from bringing cell phones inside the Centre.

Rahu reiterated that the government will not allow cheating at any cost.

Shah said that the decision to delay reopening of schools had been taken to facilitate students.

He said that while the provincial government will monitor the coronavirus situation in the 10 days till August 19, schools will remain closed as students have difficulties commuting due to Muharram processions.

"Processions are taken out across the province from Muharram 7, which causes problems for students," he stated.

In response to a question, Shah said that it was important for the provincial government to review its syllabus. "We are still teaching children the miracles of the radio," he said. "Does anyone even have a radio in their homes in this day and age?"

Shah said if public schools undergo reform and improve, parents will never send their children to private schools.

"No parent wants to send their children to private schools for additional fees," he said.

In response to another question, Shah said the Sindh government will try to ensure that there aren't major differences between the decisions taken by the provincial government and the Centre.

He said the Sindh government will also monitor and check if school staff and teachers are vaccinated or not.