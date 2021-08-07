A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

A soldier was martyred when terrorists fired at a military checkpost in Ghariom, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday .

The ISPR, in a statement, said following the fire, the troops responded in a befitting manner and are now carrying out an area clearance to eliminate the terrorists.

"During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahid, age 29 years, resident of Bahawalnagar, embraced shahadat," the military's media wing said.

The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.

In the same area earlier this week, another soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire at a military post, the ISPR had said at the time.

The troops responded in a befitting manner and carried out a sanitisation operation to eliminate any terrorists, according to the statement.

During the exchange of fire, Naik Ghulam Mustafa, 37, resident of Muzaffarabad embraced martyrdom, the military's media wing said.