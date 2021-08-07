Journalists Amir Mir, Imran Shafqat in FIA custody: sources

Journalists Amir Mir (L) and Imran Shafqat (R).

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended two media persons named Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat, it emerged on Saturday, Geo News reported, citing sources.



The sources told Geo News that the officials of FIA Cybercrime cell have picked Amir Mir when he was on his way to the office from home earlier today.

Amir Mir was running a web channel these days. It was not clear yet on what charges they were taken into custody by the FIA.