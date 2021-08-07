Kanye West proclaims Kim Kardashian still loves him at new DONDA event

Web Desk

Kanye also sang the updated lyrics of the song 'Love Unconditionally' referring to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West publically claimed ex-wife Kim Kardashian still has feelings for him in a new song that features in his DONDA album.



On Thursday, the rapper shed insights about his failed marriage with Kim in a track titled Lord I Need You— which talks about the couple's ongoing divorce and its effects.

"Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," West rapped on the track, indicating about how Kim attended both of his listening parties with their children.

Kanye also sang the updated lyrics of the song Love Unconditionally.

The track begins with the voice of the rapper's late mother Donda West, who died in 2007 at the age of 58, offering words of advice about love and marriage.

"Two lessons that he passed along to his children," his mother says in the track. "The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally."