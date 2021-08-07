Pakistan witnesses record COVID-19 deaths in single day

File photo

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 situation is getting worse in Pakistan as 95 more people lost their lives to the pathogen overnight in the country, the highest single-day death toll amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Earlier, Pakistan had registered 131 deaths on May 20.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Saturday morning, with the fresh fatalities, the country’s overall COVID-19 death toll reached 23,797.

Pakistan reported 4,720 new infections on Saturday, pushing the total caseload to 1,063,125. The NCOC data showed that 57,233 tests were taken in the last 24 hours to check for COVID-19.



However, some 959,491 patients have so far recovered, whereas the number of active cases reached 79,837.

It is pertinent to mention here that infections have risen sharply in Pakistan in recent days, with the positivity rate currently at 8.24%.

Earlier this week, the COVID-19 positivity rate went over 9% for the first time in nearly three months. The country last recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 9.12% on May 10.